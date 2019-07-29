Monday, July 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Viral video shows stray cattle walk across classroom at IIT Bombay; Twitter drools

Viral video shows stray cattle walk across classroom at IIT Bombay; Twitter drools

Students at a classroom in IIT-Bombay were interrupted after two cows walked into their class. A video of the cows walking across the classroom has gone viral on social media, which has gathered humourous reactions on Twitter. Meanwhile, the students at IIT Bombay have said the authorities are not acting upon the incidents of stray cow menace. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2019 7:53 IST
Representative News Image

Stray cattle enter a classroom at IIT-Bombay

In a bizarre incident, two cows entered a classroom at the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which shows stray cattle entering a classroom at IIT-B. The video further shows the students in a confused state, as the bovine walked across the classroom. 

A video posted by the Mumbai Mirror shows how stray cattle entered the classroom at IIT-Bombay.

According to the students at the institute, the incident happened two days back and the authorities have taken no action over it. 

Students at IIT Bombay also complained that cattle even sneaked into their hostel rooms and the authorities have not been able to take any concrete action.

The incident came just a fortnight after an intern from Kerala was attacked by a pair of bulls at IIT Bombay. The intern had received several injuries to the abdomen and was admitted to the hospital. 

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the prevailing problem of cattle menace had prompted the premier institute to hold an emergency meeting following which they removed some cattle from the campus.

However, the problems still persist and students do not feel safe in the current situation.

Meanwhile, hilarious reactions were posted on Twitter over the incident of cow walking across a classroom at IIT Bombay. 

Also Read | Cow exhales oxygen: Uttarakhand CM kicks up controversy with new claim

Also Read | West Bengal: BSF rescues over 350 cows with socket bombs tied around neck

Video: Bangladeshi cow smugglers tie explosives to cows neck

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story'Humari bheekh par jeete ho': Angry Maneka Gandhi blasts official in Sultanpur | WATCH VIDEO Next StoryShort circuit sparks fire at ICU of Jaipur Hospital, 25 children rescued  