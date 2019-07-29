Viral video shows stray cattle walk across classroom at IIT Bombay; Twitter drools

Stray cattle enter a classroom at IIT-Bombay

In a bizarre incident, two cows entered a classroom at the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which shows stray cattle entering a classroom at IIT-B. The video further shows the students in a confused state, as the bovine walked across the classroom.

A video posted by the Mumbai Mirror shows how stray cattle entered the classroom at IIT-Bombay.

#Watch: Stray cattle continue to create nuisance at IIT Bombay; enter classroom.

Full story, here: https://t.co/VvFrO9drcQ pic.twitter.com/Z1jACYYEcR — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) July 28, 2019

According to the students at the institute, the incident happened two days back and the authorities have taken no action over it.

Students at IIT Bombay also complained that cattle even sneaked into their hostel rooms and the authorities have not been able to take any concrete action.

The incident came just a fortnight after an intern from Kerala was attacked by a pair of bulls at IIT Bombay. The intern had received several injuries to the abdomen and was admitted to the hospital.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the prevailing problem of cattle menace had prompted the premier institute to hold an emergency meeting following which they removed some cattle from the campus.

However, the problems still persist and students do not feel safe in the current situation.

Meanwhile, hilarious reactions were posted on Twitter over the incident of cow walking across a classroom at IIT Bombay.

Thats not cow! Please! That is holy soul of a student who tried but was not able to crack IIT entrance exam!

What a Sacred way to complete incomplete wishes. Dude Must be aware what is trending in country, as of now no one is as safe as Cow in india. #IITBombay https://t.co/ITMNlymOp3 — Vineet Muley (@vineet_muley) July 29, 2019

How Did A Cow Got Into IIT Bombay Without Clearing Jee Advanced ?



Maybe She Is From KOTA Where You Don't Breath Air You Breath Entrance Exam !!!#IITBombay 🐮 pic.twitter.com/jIDXLvKMZW — Anant (@HumourouslyMe) July 29, 2019

#IITBombay Cattles these days more capable then us.. Me even after mugging it for years couldn't get it cleared....

Really Holy Cows!!!! — Dhwani Dhananjay (@nimmidhanjay) July 29, 2019

Cow qualified in crossing the GATE and joins #IITBombay https://t.co/zkPKluRH8G — Venkatesh S Ayachit (@vsayachit) July 29, 2019

Did anyone ever imagine that Indian cows are now educated at IIT Mumbai/IIT Bombay? — Ali Mohammed (@Alimohammed197) July 29, 2019

Also Read | Cow exhales oxygen: Uttarakhand CM kicks up controversy with new claim

Also Read | West Bengal: BSF rescues over 350 cows with socket bombs tied around neck

Video: Bangladeshi cow smugglers tie explosives to cows neck