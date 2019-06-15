Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Vinayak B. Raut named Shiv Sena group leader in LS

Vinayak B. Raut named Shiv Sena group leader in LS

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appointed Vinayak B. Raut as the group leader of Shiv Sena's Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha.

IANS IANS
Mumbai Published on: June 15, 2019 12:53 IST
Vinayak Raut

Vinayak Raut

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appointed Vinayak B. Raut as the group leader of Shiv Sena's Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha.

Raut, 65, is a second-term MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency in coastal south Konkan region.

Thackeray has written to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs recommending Raut's name, said an official spokesperson.

A veteran Shiv Sainik since nearly five decades, Raut was first elected as a corporator to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation in 1985, and later to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Vile Parle constituency in 1999.

He was also elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council but resigned midway after he was elected to Lok Sabha in 2014.

ALSO READ: Uddhav Thackeray, new Sena MPs to visit Ayodhya on June 16

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryUnderground fire in UP forest triggers panic Next Story2 killed in group clash in UP  