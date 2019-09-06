Vikram Gujjar has history of breaking jails

Vikram Gujjar alias Papla, the most wanted gangster of Haryana, who escaped from the Behror police station lockup in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Friday, has a history of jail-breaks.

Gujjar, a native of Kheroli village in the Mahendragarh district of Haryana, escaped when over a dozen criminals carrying fire-arms, including AK-47 rifles, attacked the police station and broke the cell where Gujjar was lodged. They fired indiscriminately to terrorise policemen.

Earlier, Gujjar had escaped with 14 other inmates from the district jail on September 28, 2000 by breaking the window with the help of a criminal outside the jail.

Mahendragarh police spokesperson Naresh Kumar said while eight of them were arrested, seven, including Gujjar, were absconding since then.

Gujjar has a formidable gang in Mahendragarh and has committed various crimes, including seven murders, dacoity, kidnapping, extortion and rape, in Haryana and Rajasthan.

"There are 11 most wanted active gangsters in the Mahendragarh district. New SP Chandra Mohan has announced Rs 20,000 reward on each. Gujjar now carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head," Kumar said.

After the jail-break by 15 criminals, then jail superintendent Hanuman Singh had lodged written complaint at the Mahendragarh police station, Kumar said.