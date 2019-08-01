Thursday, August 01, 2019
     
Video | Rickshaw-puller drops specially-abled person on railway station, gets thrashed by Punjab police

An elderly rickshaw-puller who reached at a platform of Jalandhar railway station, on the rickshaw to drop a physically challenged passenger, thrashed by policemen.

New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2019 11:22 IST
Rickshaw-puller thrashed by Punjab Police at Jalandhar
Rickshaw-puller thrashed by Punjab Police at Jalandhar railway station

A video on the social network site of an elderly rickshaw-puller being thrashed by policemen has come to fore. The incident took place at the railway station in Jalandhar city.

His only fault was that he reached the platform on the rickshaw to drop a passenger, who as per the social media was physically challenged.

"Often police harasses the poor and helpless!" tweeted Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S. Sirsa on Thursday.

He said the old rickshaw puller at the Jalandhar railway station came there to drop a handicapped person.

"I demand strict action against the cops who kept their humanity aside and misused their position," he added.

Joining the issue, Sandeep Mishra demanded that all the policeman should be suspended immediately.

Asking Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take action, Mishra tweeted: "@Priyanka Gandhiji if you are free from your political drama then look what is happening in Congress-ruled states."

"@Rahul Gandhi where are you," he added.

