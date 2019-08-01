Who'll stop the rain! Vadodara sings as daily life comes to a halt due to heavy downpour

India TV reported Nirnay Kapoor in waist-deep water

Train services were hit and airport remained shut in Vadodara owing to the heavy rainfall the city has been receiving for the past few days.

Of the 554-m rainfall the city received in 12 hours on Wednesday -- the highest-ever it has received -- 286 mm was received in just four hours -- between 4 pm and 8 pm.

"Homes get flooded as record-breaking #Vadodara rains of 554 mm in 12 hours disrupt normal life," tweeted SkymetWeather.

#rains have drastically reduced over #Vadodara with the city recording just about 3 mm in the last 9 hours between 8.30 pm yesterday and 5.30 am today#VadodaraRains #Monsoon2019 #flooding https://t.co/36OKZEJHdS — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 1, 2019

To this end, all schools and colleges in Vadodara remained closed on Thursday.

This morning, Western Railways tweeted that several trains were cancelled or diverted "due to waterlogging".

Psngrs may kindly note the cancellation of trains on 1/8/19 due to short termination of pairing rakes on 31/7/19 due to water logging at Vadodara following heavy rains. Pls dial 139 or click on https://t.co/I6LcHIGE16 for train status. pic.twitter.com/JBl5wwMWO8 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 1, 2019

DUE TO WATER LOGGING AT VADODAR, NOW FOLLOWING DIVERTED TRAINS WILL RUN ON PROPER PATH.12833 (AHMEDABAD-HOWRAH) JCO 31.07.19, 17037 (SECUNDERABAD-HISAR) JCO 30.07.19,16336(NAGARCOIL-GHANDHIDHAM) JCO 30.07.19 & 16210(MYSURU-AJMER)-JCO 30.07.19 @DRMBRCWR @drmadiwr @RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 1, 2019

Torrential rains also lashed other parts of the state, including central Gujarat.

Rescue operation

The fire brigade, Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have since evacuated around 1,000 people from the city and surrounding villages using boats and tractors, and shifted them to safer places, an official statement said.

Authorities have also set up a 24-hour emergency control room for assisting people in Vadodara.

The numbers are 18002330265, 0265 2423101 and 0265 2426101.

List of trains that stand cancelled in Vadodara

69176 Anand Bharuch MEMU

69175 Bharuch Anand MEMU

59101 Vadodara - Kathana Passenger

59102 Kathana - Vadodara Passenger

52034 Pratapnagar Jambusar NG Mixed Passenger

52033 Jambusar Pratapnagar NG Mixed Passenger

22928 Ahmedabad Mumbai Lokshakti Express

22927 Mumbai Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express

22137 Prerana Express

19031 Haridwar Mail

The next two days are expected to suffer another heavy spell of rainfall.

"Rain will continue in Vadodara but intensity will be lesser. Another heavy spell of rain in Vadodara is expected on August 2 and August 3 and also the eastern districts of the state," Mahesh Pandey, Vice President, Skymet, told NDTV.