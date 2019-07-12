Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh: Ex-MP Bhal Chand Yadav expelled from Congress

The Congress has expelled former MP Bhalchand Yadav from the party for six years for "anti-party activities", a spokesperson said on Friday.

Yadav had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on a Congress ticket.

A disciplinary committee led by former MLA Anugrah Narain Singh took the decision to expel Yadav on Thursday, party spokesperson Brijendra Singh said.

Yadav had joined the party just before the parliamentary election and was nominated from Sant Kabir Nagar.

The disciplinary committee looked into allegations of indiscipline and sabotage by Yadav during the Lok Sabha polls, party sources said.

Also Read | Karnataka political crisis: Two more Congress MLAs resign

Also Read | Perils of Karnataka crisis: Congress troubleshooter Shivakumar tries, fails, gets detained

Also Read | Congress walks out of Lok Sabha over Karnataka, Goa

Watch |Congress splits in Goa after 10 MLAs join BJP