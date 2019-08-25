Uttar Pradesh: 13 injured in clash between two groups in Muzaffarnagar

Thirteen people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a minor dispute in Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The clash broke out between two groups over taking water from a public hand pump in Sakoti village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Jhinjana police station, said Dinesh Kumar, in-charge of Chosana police outpost.

Injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened and the extra police force was deployed in the village, Kumar added.

