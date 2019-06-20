US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit India next week

Image Source : AP US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be visiting India next week to lay the ground for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan.

Mike Pompeo will be on India tour from June 25 to June 27.

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus had told reporters that Pompeo was looking forward to have a "robust discussion" with his Indian counterpart on a wide range of issues.

Pompeo is expected to sort out several important issues with Indian External Affairs Minister including the logjam over a trade package, Washington's sanction threats over Russian military hardware and its demand that India end oil imports from Iran and Venezuela.

The US and Indian officials will also set the course for the India-US 2+2 talks of Foreign and Defence Ministers expected later.

Ortagus called India a "great ally" and "partner" of the US and said the Trump administration will work closely with Modi in his second term on a range of issues.

Trump had earlier said that he sees "great things" for India-US relations after Modi led his ruling coalition to a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections.

