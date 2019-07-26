Friday, July 26, 2019
     
UP Roadways manager caught red-handed with bribe

The conductor, Satyadev Yadav, said he had approached ARM Hari Das with a request to change his duty route from Mainpuri to Delhi, as he had some family problems. Das demanded Rs 10,000 but agreed to take Rs 6,000.

Mainpuri Published on: July 26, 2019 6:53 IST
Yadav then informed the Agra unit of the Anti-Corruption Department which laid a trap. Das was caught while counting the money taken from Yadav, Inspector R.B. Singh said.

 
 

