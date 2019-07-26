UP Roadways manager caught red-handed with bribe

Image Source : PTI An Assistant Regional Manager of the UP Roadways was on Thursday caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from a conductor to change his duty route, police said.

The conductor, Satyadev Yadav, said he had approached ARM Hari Das with a request to change his duty route from Mainpuri to Delhi, as he had some family problems. Das demanded Rs 10,000 but agreed to take Rs 6,000.

Yadav then informed the Agra unit of the Anti-Corruption Department which laid a trap. Das was caught while counting the money taken from Yadav, Inspector R.B. Singh said.

