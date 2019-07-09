UP ATS arrests couple for involvement in Naxal activities

Image for representation

The Uttar Pradesh ATS Monday said it has arrested a couple from Bhopal for their suspected involvement in Naxal activities.

The ATS had received information that some people were involved in Naxal activities, an ATS spokesperson said.

It questioned eight people and arrested Manish Srivastava and his wife Varsha alias Anita Srivastava from Vikas Kunj Shahpura here, he said.

The spokesperson said the couple hailed from Machhalishahar in Jaunpur and were living in Bhopal under fake identities, using fake documents, he said.

Some literature and other items have been seized from them and they will be examined, the spokesperson said.

The other six people who were questioned by the ATS were from Kanpur and Deoria, and they were let off.

Their mobile phones, laptops and some other items have been seized and they will be examined , he said.

Manish Srivastava and his wife will be brought to Lucknow on transit remand, the spokesperson added.

