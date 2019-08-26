Unnao case: Delhi court records statement of rape survivor's mother

Image Source : PTI Delhi court records statement of Unnao rape survivor's mother

A Delhi court on Monday recorded the statement of the mother of the Unnao rape survivor in the case in which expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is a key accused.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma was presiding over the in-camera hearing in the 2017 case of the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of the woman, who was a minor then, by the MLA.

The recording of the statement remained inconclusive and will continue on August 27.

The Supreme Court had transferred four criminal cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi -- the 2017 rape case; an alleged fake matter under the Arms Act against the father of the rape survivor; his death in police custody, and the gang rape of the woman.

The court had earlier directed the media to abstain from reporting names and addresses of the rape survivor, her family and witnesses and certain other aspects of the case.

"The media shall refrain from reporting the testimony of any witness, wholly or partly, and refrain from appreciating such evidence or giving any opinion on the merits of the case during the course of this enquiry/trial as the case may be," the court had said.

The court had on August 9 framed charges against Sengar for allegedly kidnapping and raping the woman and put them on trial.

It had also framed charges against Singh for allegedly taking her to Sengar's house on June 4, 2017, without the consent of her parents with the knowledge that she would be subjected to rape.

Both the accused, had, however, denied the allegations, saying they have been falsely implicated in the case and claimed trial.

