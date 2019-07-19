Image Source : FILE Undertrial escapes from police custody (representational image)

An undertrial escaped from the police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district while he was being taken to Dehradun from Delhi for a court hearing, police said on Friday.

Nitin Nagpal has allegedly involved in a cheating case and was arrested from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, a police officer said.

On Thursday, a police team escorting the accused stopped at a restaurant in Muzaffarnagar district from where Nagpal escaped, Khatoli police station in-charge Harsaran Sharma said.

A search is underway to nab him, they said.

