Two new trains flagged off in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Union Minister Suresh C Angadi on Thursday flagged off two trains from here.

The two trains flagged off were Hatia-Sanki passenger train and Ranchi-Tata Nagar express.

Addressing on the occasion, Das said that in the last five years there has been a significant increase in railway lines and new trains and there has been construction of several road over bridges (ROB) in the state.

Meetings are taking place every three months to review ongoing railway projects in the state, Das said.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stressed upon connectivity and added under the Jan-Dhan Yojana 36 crore people were connected and included them in the country's economic system.

In his address, the Minister of State for Railways said that demands of Jharkhand people have been pending for a long time and the railway ministry is trying to fulfil these demands.

The ministry is also trying to make a new railway zone in Jharkhand, Angadi said.

Angadi said all necessary initiatives were being taken to provide better facilities to the passengers.

"In the coming times, Rs 50 lakh crore will be spent by the railways (for development). Speedy work on security and infrastructure are on," he said.

