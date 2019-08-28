Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
Two kids come under school bus as driver reverses, get killed

  In a tragic incident, two children were killed in Singrauli district on Wednesday when the driver of a school bus reversed the vehicle without realising that they were standing behind and ran over them.  

Singrauli Published on: August 28, 2019 23:45 IST
In a tragic incident, two children were killed in Singrauli district on Wednesday when the driver of a school bus reversed the vehicle without realising that they were standing behind and ran over them.

The accident took place at Khanhana Barrier. The school is situated on the outskirts of the Morwa town. Aditya Shrivastava (12), his sister Aditi (10) and their maternal uncle were sitting on a motorcycle parked behind the school bus, police said.

The driver of the bus did not notice them and reversed the bus suddenly, they said. The two children were declared dead at Morwa hospital. Their uncle, who was severely injured, was undergoing treatment, said Morwa police station in-charge Nagendra Singh. Police arrested the bus driver and further probe was on, he added. 

 

