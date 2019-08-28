Death penalty for 25-yr-old man for rape and murder of minor tribal girl

Image Source : Representational image

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to death by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday for raping and killing an eight-year-old tribal girl last year. Additional District Judge (ADJ) Md Irshadun Nabi here awarded death penalty to Jaminikanta Mohanta after convicting him under POCSO Act and Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on Mohanta. According to prosecution, Mohanta, hailing from Goruradabasa village under Betnati police station, kidnapped the minor girl, who was from the same village and took her to a nearby forest on June 15 last year.

Mohanta killed the girl after raping her inside the forest and abandoned the body at the site. Villagers recovered the body of the minor girl from the forest and informed the police after which Mohanta was arrested.

The court delivered the verdict after examining 27 witnesses and other evidence during the trial. This is the first death penalty under POCSO Act at Baripada Court, special public prosecutor Avinna Patnaik said.

