Tripura MP Pratima Bhowmik donates first salary for Assam flood relief

At least 67 people have died and 33,55,837 have been affected in the deluge that has inundated over 2,000 villages in 17 districts of Assam. 

July 24, 2019
The floods in Assam have caused havoc in the state 

Pratima Bhowmik, the Lok Sabha MP from Tripura West parliamentary constituency, donated Rs 1,00,000 from her first month's salary for Assam flood relief, a BJP leader said here on Wednesday.

Bhowmik, 50, is also the General Secretary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura. "Pratima Didi donated Rs 100,000 from her first month's salary for Assam flood relief. She handed over the amount to an Assam government official in New Delhi on Tuesday," BJP leader Victor Shome told IANS.

