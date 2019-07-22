Punjab: Three minor siblings die after slipping into pit filled with rainwater

Image Source : PTI Three siblings drown in pit filled with rainwater

Three siblings, who were playing on a heap of sand, drowned Sunday when they slipped into a nearby pit filled with rainwater, police said.

The incident took place at Khojeymajra village of Fatehgarh Sahib district in the evening, they said.

According to villagers, the pit was recently dug out.

Some other children, who were also playing nearby, immediately informed the villagers about the incident.

Police said the three brothers were identified as Jashan, Jaspreet and Jobanpreet, aged between 7 to 12 years.

