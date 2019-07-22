Monday, July 22, 2019
     
Punjab: Three minor siblings die after slipping into pit filled with rainwater

Three minor siblings died after they slipped into a pit filled with rainwater. The incident was reported from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, where the three children were playing on a heap of sand. The incident came to light after an alarm was raised by some children who were also playing nearby. 

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) Updated on: July 22, 2019 7:06 IST
Three siblings, who were playing on a heap of sand, drowned Sunday when they slipped into a nearby pit filled with rainwater, police said.

The incident took place at Khojeymajra village of Fatehgarh Sahib district in the evening, they said.

According to villagers, the pit was recently dug out.

Some other children, who were also playing nearby, immediately informed the villagers about the incident.

Police said the three brothers were identified as Jashan, Jaspreet and Jobanpreet, aged between 7 to 12 years. 

