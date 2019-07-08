Monday, July 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Three Labour Codes under different stages of formulation: Government

Three Labour Codes under different stages of formulation: Government

The Code on Industrial Relations, The Code on Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions, and the Code on Social Security are at different stages of formulation, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in the Lok Sabha.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2019 13:56 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

The government Monday said four Labour Codes have been drafted after exhaustive consultations with various stakeholders and three of them are at different stages of formulation.

The government Monday said four Labour Codes have been drafted after exhaustive consultations

with various stakeholders and three of them are at different stages of formulation.

Out of the four Labour Codes, the Code on Wages has been approved by the Cabinet.

The Code on Industrial Relations, The Code on Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions, and the Code on Social Security are at different stages of formulation, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in the Lok Sabha.

"The Codes have been drafted after exhaustive consultation with representatives of trade unions, employers' associations and state governments," the minister said.

The drafts were also placed on the ministry's website for comments from all stakeholders, including the general public, he added.

The Codes address issues relating to wage security, social security, safety, health, working conditions, welfare, dispute and grievance redressal mechanism for workers.

These Codes are being made by simplifying, amalgamating and rationalising relevant provisions of the existing central labour laws, the minister said.

"Out of the existing Central Labour Acts, about 17 are more than 50 years old and a few of them are even 70 years old," Gangwar said.

ALSO READ | Centre, states need to pursue labour law reforms: SBI report 

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story8,663 new schools, 46k toilets constructed till March 31: Government Next StoryDoctors at three Delhi hospitals go on strike over assault on medical student  