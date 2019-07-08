Image Source : PTI Three held in Delhi with 1,250 live cartridges Representational image

Police arrested three persons, including a father and son, with 1,250 illegal cartridges from south Delhi, a police officer said on Monday.

The Special Cell arrested father Praveen Verma and son Prateek Verma who were based in Uttar Pradesh and supplied illegal weapons, the officer said.

They were arrested on Sunday night from Ashram Chowk following a tip off when they came to hand over the cartridges to a Sonu, who too was arrested.

A resident of Delhi, Sonu bought arms and cartridges from the Vermas and supplied them to criminals in Delhi, the officer said.

