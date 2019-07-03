Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Illegal residential colony demolished in Ghaziabad

Illegal residential colony demolished in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Wednesday razed an illegally developed residential colony and sealed the buildings here that allegedly violated the norms.

IANS IANS
Ghaziabad Published on: July 03, 2019 22:44 IST
Illegal residential colony demolished in Ghaziabad/ File pic
Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE

Illegal residential colony demolished in Ghaziabad/ File pic

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Wednesday razed an illegally developed residential colony and sealed the buildings here that allegedly violated the norms.

The GDA Enforcement Officer Anil Kumar Singh said the GDA team demolished residential colony "Green Valley" being developed on 42 bighas of land falling under Masuri police station. The squad demolished five houses, 30 houses' boundary wall and the developers' site office.

The squad also sealed an illegally developed banquet house "Sagar Farms", and three residential and commercial establishments in Akash Nagar colony. 

ALSO READ: Major fire at Ghaziabad mall, 80 evacuated from smoke-filled restaurant

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTies with Iran not influenced by any third country: India Next Story6.46 kg gold seized from 14 passengers at Hyderabad airport  