Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE Illegal residential colony demolished in Ghaziabad/ File pic

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Wednesday razed an illegally developed residential colony and sealed the buildings here that allegedly violated the norms.

The GDA Enforcement Officer Anil Kumar Singh said the GDA team demolished residential colony "Green Valley" being developed on 42 bighas of land falling under Masuri police station. The squad demolished five houses, 30 houses' boundary wall and the developers' site office.

The squad also sealed an illegally developed banquet house "Sagar Farms", and three residential and commercial establishments in Akash Nagar colony.

