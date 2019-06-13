Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
Govt, intel agencies must take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in future: Congress

Two motrocycle-borne terrorists, believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, fired at a CRPF patrol party on the Khanabal-Pahalgham road in Anantnag district, killing five personnel from the paramilitary force and injuring three others on Wednesday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 12:31 IST
Terror attacks in South Kashmir  
Image Source : PTI

Terror attacks in South Kashmir

 

 

The Congress on Thursday urged the Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in the future, a day after five CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist strike in south Kashmir.

Two motrocycle-borne terrorists, believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, fired at a CRPF patrol party on the Khanabal-Pahalgham road in Anantnag district, killing five personnel from the paramilitary force and injuring three others on Wednesday. 

"Disturbing to learn that 5 brave CRPF Jawans have been martyred & 4 Jawans injured in a terror attack in Anantnag. 

My salutations to the valour of our Jawans. Government and intelligence agencies must take suitable action so that attacks be curtailed in future," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

A joint team of the bravo company of CRPF's 116th battalion and state police were deployed for a picket duty in the area when the attack took place. 

The patrolling party of the CRPF fought the terrorists and lost its five personnel while the injured were evacuated to 92 Base hospital. 

