Amid high security alert, mysterious explosion at Tamil Nadu temple kills one, injures four

A 23-year-old man was killed and four -- all of 22 years of age -- sustained injuries.

Explosion of a mysterious object at a temple in Tamil Nadu killed one person and injured four on Sunday. The mishap comes in the wake of high-security alert sounded in the state -- that has been in place since Friday (August 23) following information that terrorists have entered the state and were heading.

The explosion took place near an unused pond of the Gangai Amman temple in the Manamathy village of Kanchipuram.

A 23-year-old man was killed and four -- all of 22 years of age -- sustained injuries. A probe into the matter is underway.

Tight security measures including intensified vehicle and baggage checks have been in place across the state. Places of worship were especially brought under heightened vigil in the wake of intelligence inputs on the infiltration of LeT terrorists into Tamil Nadu.

The entire state is on alert with sensitive installations in places of the large congregation coming under police vigil.

Three people taken into custody in Coimbatore on Saturday on suspicion of being in touch with a man detained in Kerala for alleged links with terrorists were released after questioning.

The trio was let off on the condition that it should appear before the police whenever required.

Since the terrorists entered the country by sea from Sri Lanka, police suspected they might carry out attacks on places of worship, particularly churches, where a large number of faithful gather on Sunday, as was done in the island nation during the Easter holiday.

Security and anti-sabotage checks were carried out in major churches on Saturday night by commando force personnel, with the assistance of sniffer dogs, police said.

Three-tier security was in place at the international airport and over 2,000 police personnel were deployed in malls and places with large public concentrations in the city.

(with inputs from agencies)