Sushma Swaraj passes away: Condolences pour in

Sushma Swaraj passes away

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on late Tuesday night.

The 66-year-old leader, who underwent a kidney transplant in December 2016, had not contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons.

Condolences have started to pour in

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor", PM Modi tweeted.

"Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti", he added

"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled", " I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years". PM Moid said on twitter.

"I am deeply shocked by the sad demise of Mrs. Sushma Swaraj. Her death has caused irreparable loss for the country, the party and for me personally. May her soul rest in peace. Om shanti", Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

श्रीमती सुषमा स्वराज जी के दुखद निधन से मुझे गहरा आघात लगा है। उन्होंने हमेशा मुझे बड़ी बहन का स्नेह दिया और संगठनात्मक सलाह देकर राजनीतिक अभिभावक का फ़र्ज़ निभाया। भारतीय राजनीति में मज़बूत विपक्षी और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री के तौर पर उनकी भूमिका को सदैव स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 6, 2019

उनके निधन से देश की, पार्टी की और व्यक्तिगत मेरी अपूर्तीय क्षति हुई है। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे । ॐ शांति। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 6, 2019

"I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti", Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones". Congress tweeted.

"Shocked to hear news about the sudden demise of BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister SushmaSwaraj Ji. May her soul rest in peace". Rajat Sharma tweeted.

"Sad to hear the terrible news of SushmaSwaraj sudden demise", Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted.

"One of India’s great parliamentarians, who could hold her own in any debate", he added.

"Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon", Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.