Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court grants bail to 34 in anti-Sikh riots

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to 34 persons convicted concurrently by the Delhi High Court and the trial court and sentenced to five years imprisonment for rioting and arson during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Trilokpuri area.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government's petition seeking review of an earlier decision by the apex court's quashing concurrent convictions of seven persons in anti-Sikh riots case was also pending and it would not be prudent to grant bail to these 34 convicts, as well.

Earlier on July 5, the top court had acquitted seven people citing lack of direct evidence. The Delhi Police had filed a review on the acquittal of these people.

ALSO READ | 1984 riots survivors say they still await justice