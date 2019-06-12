Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Student beaten to death by classmates in UP, 5 held

Student beaten to death by classmates in UP, 5 held

Ranjit Singh reportedly had an altercation with his classmates after he tried to sit in the front row while attending a coaching class near Malobar village.

IANS IANS
Deoria Published on: June 12, 2019 18:58 IST
Image for representation purpose
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation purpose

In a shocking incident, five students have been arrested after they allegedly crushed one of their classmates to death under their bikes. The incident took place in Malobar village in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The mobile phone footage taken by another student shows the victim, Ranjit Singh, stripped to his underwear as other pupils beat him with rods. 

Related Stories

Singh reportedly had an altercation with his classmates after he tried to sit in the front row while attending a coaching class near Malobar village.

Police officials said Singh was pushed out of the building and thrashed with rods and sticks when he tried to enter the class.

He then lost conscious and the attackers allegedly ran their motorbikes over his stomach and head several times.

Singh was rushed to the district hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors.

Also Read: Man killed as portion of cladding collapses at railway station

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story78 people arrested for duping American citizens in Madhya Pradesh Next StorySensex snaps 3-day winning run amid global sell-off; Yes Bank tumbles over 3 pc  