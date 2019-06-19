Spiritual expression becomes more effective when ‘Hindu’ word is used: RSS functionary Krishna Gopal

Senior RSS functionary Krishna Gopal

Senior RSS functionary Krishna Gopal has said that spiritual expression becomes more effective when the word ‘Hindu’ is used.

In a recently released video, Krishna Gopal, while in conversation with another senior RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya, said the words ‘Bharatiya’ and ‘Hindu’ were ideologically synonymous, "but sometimes the expression of the word Bharat was more geographical and less spiritual."

He said, “Hindu shabd kehne se uska adhyaatmik bhaav gehra hota jaata hai. [Spiritual expression becomes more effective when the word ‘Hindu’ is used]."

“It is true that for us there is no major difference between the words ‘Bharatiya’ and ‘Hindu’. But it has to be noted that the word ‘Bharat’ gives the sense of geographical identity more. Ideologically, both words are synonymous,” The Indian Express quoted Krishna Gopal as saying.

He added, “Vishnu puraan me bada sundar varnan hai —- Himalaya se lekar aur Indu sarovar tak yeh jo beech me rehne wala saara samaaj yeh Hindu samaaj kehlaata thha… Himalaya se lekar ke neeche samudra tak jo samaaj hai yeh Hindu samaj aur rehne wala Hindu nagrik Hindu vyakti."

This roughly translates too: It has been well described in Vishnu Purana that the entire society -- from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean was called the Hindu society. People living between the Himalayas and the sea form the Hindu society and the people are Hindu citizens and Hindu persons