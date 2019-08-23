Image Source : PTI People connected with shell companies have executed will in favour of Chidambaram's granddaughter:Tushar Mehta

Arguing that it was a case of "enormous money laundering," Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said in the Supreme Court on Friday that certain individuals connected with shell companies have executed a will in favour of Chidambaram's granddaughter.

"There are 10 immovable properties created out of this money and 17 bank accounts in other countries. We have material to show the links. The persons connected with the shell companies have executed a will in favour of Chidambaram's granddaughter. We need to investigate and confront Chidambaram with this piece of information," Mehta said in court.

Mehta said that the evidence has been found in digital documents. "There were searches conducted and emails were exchanged. Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was given under the signature of Chidambaram," he said.

He said that the money trail through shell companies was found to have been created by individuals connected with Chidambaram. While arguing in favour of custodial interrogation of Chidambaram, Mehta submitted that there are certain individuals who will "never divulge the truth if they are under the protective umbrella of anticipatory bail."

Mehta informed the court during the course of his arguments that some of these shell companies are based abroad. He added that the gravity of the offence has been acknowledged by the Delhi High Court. "The High Court judge has gone through the case diary and then passed his order," he said.