Beware! Fraudsters call Snapdeal customers, inform them of winning Tata Safari worth Rs 12 lakh

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
In the text message, the scamsters are sharing a toll-free number (1800-1020-447) and two other helpline numbers (09903400159 and 09903400209). Some customers have received different contact numbers in the message. 

New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2019 14:24 IST
If you are a customer of online shopping portal Snapdeal, you need to beware of scamsters, who are calling people in the name of a lucky draw. Some customers are also being lured of winning a lucky draw prize through text messages. 

Customers have complained of someone calling them and informing about winning an expensive Tata Safari worth Rs 12 lakh.

The scam call claims that the name of the particular customer has been chosen on a random basis, in a contest which was organised in Assam.

The fraudster further says there are two ways to claim the winning prize, either they will dispatch the Tata Safari to your address, or they will transfer the cash amount - Rs 12 lakh, directly to your bank amount. 

Further, they also demand a sum of nearly Rs 6,000 as registration charges in case you wish to get the Tata Safari at your address. Or if you wish to have the cash prize, you are required to pay an amount of approximately Rs 20,000. 

In the message, they also share a toll-free number (1800-1020-447) and two other helpline numbers (09903400159 and 09903400209), both of which belong to their very own circle of scamsters. 

To this end, a number of Snapdeal customers have even posted their queries on Twitter. Some have also shared the screenshot of the text message they had received. Seeing the screenshots, it became clear that the fraudsters have shared different contact numbers with customers. 

