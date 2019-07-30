Image Source : PTI Smriti Irani discusses with Uttarakhand CM ways to strengthen anganwadi centres

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and discussed ways to strengthen Anganwadi centres and improve parameters by integrating efforts of the departments of Health and Women and Child Development.

Smriti Irani said they held discussions on Uttarakhand Nutrition Campaign and other matters of the Department of Women and Child Development.

"Uttarakhand is trying to strengthen the Anganwadi centres and improve the parameters by integrating the efforts of 'Women and Child Development' and 'Health' Department," Irani tweeted.

Earlier, Smriti Irani met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss various ongoing projects under the Women and Child Development Ministry.

