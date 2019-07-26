Image Source : SREENGRAB You cannot misbehave and get away: Smriti Irani on Azam Khan's sexist remark

Lok Sabha witnessed uproar on Friday over Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's sexist remark against BJP legislator Rama Devi. Slamming Khan, Union Minister Smriti Irani during the 'Zero Hour' said that he can't misbehave with a woman and get away, regardless of a party she belongs to, cannot be insulted.

"This is a blot on all legislators including men. We cannot remain silent spectators to it. We have to speak in one voice that this is unacceptable," Irani said in Lok Sabha.

"The entire nation watched yesterday what happened. This House passed the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Bill. I appeal to all to speak in one voice- You cannot misbehave with a woman and get away with it by just dramatizing it," she further added.

Women members in Lok Sabha spoke in one voice condemning the sexist remarks by SP member Azam Khan against Bihar MP Rama Devi and demanded that he apologise or else he should be suspended from the House.

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty also spoke on Azam Khan's remark and said "Nobody can stand in the Parliament and tell a woman "look into my eyes and talk." Speaker sir, all women here are expecting something big from you on this."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also slammed Khan over his remark and said "It is very encouraging to see everyone stand up and speak in once voice condemning what happened yesterday. We look towards you (LS Speaker) for exemplary action against him."

Supporting women MPs' stand, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad either Khan should tender an apology or he should be suspended from the House. "Azam Khan should apologize or else he should be suspended from Lok Sabha, this is our demand," Prasad said.

Cutting across party lines, several MPs condemned Azam Khan's remarks and demanded strict action against him.

The current Budget session of Parliament, which was to end on Friday, has been extended till August 7 to help transact essential government business, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu informed the House.

When the Upper House met for the day, Naidu said the sitting of the house has been extended till August 7. During the extended tenure of the session, Question Hour has been dispensed away with, he said.

