UP: 'Singham' IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma shoots rape, murder accused in Rampur; gets encounter-specialist tag

Image Source : FACEBOOK 'Singham' IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In an achievement, the Rampur police in Uttar Pradesh have shot one Nazil, who was accused of abducting, raping and subsequently killing a 6-year-old minor girl on May 7 in the district. The accused was shot in both his legs during an encounter by SP Ajay Pal Sharma.

Sharma also confirmed the police have recovered the body of the minor victim.

Talking to the media, the Rampur police confirmed that the civil line Rampur police got engaged in an encounter with Nazil, who was absconding after executing the crime.

Encounter specialist IPS Dr. Ajay Pal Sharma shot three rounds at Nazil after which the accused was arrested with injuries in both his legs. Later, the police admitted him to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Rampur SP Ajay Pal Sharma said, "I m thankful to all for immense support of our action against the rapist and murderer. Received more than 1000 calls today from different parts of india being addressed as brother and son & congratulating. Proud to be in team of @rampurpolice @Uppolice @dgpup @myogiadityanath."

I m thankful to all for immense support of our action against the rapist and murderer. Received more than 1000 calls today from different parts of india being addressed as brother and son & congratulating. Proud to be in team of @rampurpolice @Uppolice @dgpup @myogiadityanath — Ajay Sharma (@ajaysharmaips) June 23, 2019

The police team also took to Twitter and heaped praised on Sharma.

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma?

The Uttar Pradesh police have been in the news for arrests and encounters of criminals. Ajay Pal Sharma, commonly known as UP's 'Singham' gained popularity from such encounter killings. Moreover, Sharma, who has earned awards and promotions, has also become a part of the WhatsApp forward folklore.

A former dentist, Sharma is a 2011-batch IPS officer from Ludhiana. Through his eight years in service, he has served in Ghaziabad, Hathras, Shamli, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad).

He is currently posted in Rampur as SSP.

On being tagged as the encounter specialist, Sharma, talking to the media, said “there was nothing to like about” the “encounter specialist” tag attached to his name.

“These encounters did not happen by will, it was just chance,” he added.

“We want to arrest criminals, make recoveries and collect the maximum information on their hiding places, their other gang members, etc. This is the last option. We do not know what situation arises on the ground,” he said.

Earlier in 2018, there was a purported rate list being circulated in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district of how much bribe is taken by which police officer. Sharma decided to check it out for himself with a surprise inspection.

In May last year, Sharma donned plain clothes, hopped into an autorickshaw and then a Toyota Fortuner SUV, to roam the streets of Noida and Greater Noida.

Sharma’s team subsequently issued a statement along with photographs of him in the autorickshaw. This, and another photo of him holding a gun, soon found their way into the WhatsApp universe.

