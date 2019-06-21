Shah, Rajnath slam Rahul for mocking tweet on Yoga Day

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi over his tweet mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of "new India" on Yoga Day, saying that the Congress chief was full of "negativity" and accused him of insulting the armed forces.

"Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges," Shah tweeted in reply to Gandhi's tweet.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had mocked the Indian Army and its elite dog squad unit as he tweeted a photo of the dogs and their handlers performing Yoga.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also criticised Gandhi for his tweet.

"With due respect to you, Rahul Gandhiji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation. When someone keeps on disrespecting armed forces repeatedly then one can only pray to God to give him good sense," Rajnath tweeted.

Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju also condemned the Gandhi scion.

"I have no words to condemn it. I just can't believe that someone can ridicule own Armed Forces! But then it's not new for Congress Party and 'Tukde-Tukde' gang to insult, abuse and question our Armed Forces," he tweeted.