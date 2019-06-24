Image Source : PTI Self-defence training provided to girls: HRD minister

With the rise in number of crimes against women, the Ministry of Human Resource Development launched Samagra Shiksha initiative in 2018-19. As part of this integrated scheme of school education, self-defence training is imparted to girls from class VI to XII.

The ministry provides Rs 3,000 per month for a period of three months per government-run school for the self-defence training and inculcating life skills among girls.

The self-defence training is also being provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) which are residential schools meant for girls of class VI to XII and belonging to disadvantaged groups.

The ministry has also asked the states to avail funding for self-defence training under the Nirbhaya Fund allocated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development or with other state government schemes.

The information was given by the Union Minister for Human Resource Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank' in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

