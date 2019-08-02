Rasoolan Bibi, widow of Param Veer Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid, dies

Image Source : ANI Rasoolan Bibi, widow of 1965 Indo-Pak war hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid, passed away in her native Dhamupur village here on Friday afternoon.

Rasoolaan Bibi, the widow of 1965 Indo-Pak war hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid, passed away in her native Dhamupur village on Friday afternoon.

Ninety-year-old Rasoolan Bibi had been unwell for some time. Company Quartermaster Havaldar Abdul Hamid was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour, for displaying exemplary courage during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the death of Rasoolan Bibi and extended their condolences to the bereaved family. "The governor has condoled the death," a Raj Bhawan release issued here said.

"It is a matter of pride that martyr Abdul Hamid belonged to Uttar Pradesh who displayed exemplary courage for which he was awarded the highest award posthumously and his wife was a brave woman," Adityanath said in his message. The last rites of Rasoolan Bibi will be performed on Saturday. She is survived by four sons and a daughter, family sources said.

As the news of her demise spread, a large number of people from different parts of the district visited her house to pay their last respects.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Man forces wife to drink mosquito repellent, strangles her to death for talking to another youth

ALSO READ | Parliament approves bill providing death penalty for sexual assault against children