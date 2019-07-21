Rape accused escapes from police custody in Jammu

A rape accused escaped from police custody on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu district.

Police sources said Sajad Ahmad, a rape accused from Drass area of Kargil district, was arrested by police in Reasi district of Jammu region some time back.

"He was lodged in judicial custody in the jail. On the orders of the Jail Superintendent, he was shifted to Jammu's S.M.G.S. Hospital for medical treatment from where he escaped today.

"Four policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, have been suspended for dereliction of duty," police sources said.

