NTA dismisses NEET (UG) 2026 paper leak claims, warns students against fraudsters

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification regarding messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms that claim the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper has been leaked, sold or made available in advance.

The agency has dismissed these claims as false and fraudulent, saying they are intended to mislead students and their families. NTA said such messages are being spread by organised cheating rackets seeking to exploit candidates by selling fake question papers.

NTA rejects paper leak claims

According to NTA, claims of a "leak," advance access, or "sale" of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination paper are completely fabricated.

The agency said every such claim currently being circulated is false and urged students not to believe or engage with those spreading such information.

NTA says exam process remains secure

NTA stated that the integrity of the examination process remains fully intact and that all safeguards are in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for candidates.

The agency also said it is actively identifying and reporting the channels, accounts and content responsible for spreading the false claims. These have been reported to the concerned platforms as well as cyber-crime authorities for immediate action and takedown.

NTA warns candidates, announces legal action

NTA said it is filing a formal complaint with law-enforcement and cyber-crime authorities.

The agency warned that creating, circulating or forwarding such fraudulent content, as well as attempting to defraud students, is a serious punishable offence. It added that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Candidates and parents have been advised not to engage with, pay or forward any such messages and not to fall prey to these fraudulent solicitations.

NTA urged aspirants to ignore rumours and rely only on information shared through its official website and verified communication channels. It reiterated that any genuine update related to NEET (UG) 2026 will be issued only through official sources.

The agency also encouraged students to stay focused on their preparation and assured them of its commitment to conducting a fair, secure and credible examination.

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