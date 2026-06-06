India Hockey teams secure gold and bronze at U18 Asia Cup 2026, PM Modi congratulates

New Delhi:

India’s junior hockey program celebrated a dual podium finish on Saturday as the men's under-18 team captured the continental title and the women's side secured a bronze medal at the U18 Asia Cup 2026.

The Indian men's squad claimed the championship by defeating hosts Japan 4-1 in the final. Ashish Tani Purti spearheaded the attack with a hat-trick, netting goals in the 2nd, 28th, and 34th minutes. Team captain Ketan Kushwaha contributed to the definitive scoreboard with a successful strike in the 30th minute. Japan, on the other hand, managed a single response late in the game when Numada Gaku scored in the 52nd minute.

After their win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his commendations, lauding the youngsters for their skill and teamwork throughout the tournament.

"A splendid accomplishment by our young hockey players. Congratulations to the Indian Men's U18 Hockey Team on winning the Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026. The team displayed exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the tournament, culminating in a memorable victory in the final. This triumph also reflects hockey's growing popularity among our youth. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

Women’s U-18 batch secures bronze

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's team locked in third place by defeating Korea 3-0. Sandeepa Kumari initiated the scoring in the 2nd minute, followed by a 16th-minute field goal from captain Sweety Kujur. Nousheen Naz completed the three-goal victory in the 33rd minute. The women concluded their campaign with a total of 36 goals scored throughout the competition.

PM Modi also congratulated the women’s team for their success and appreciated their grit throughout the tournament.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's U18 Hockey Team on securing the Bronze Medal at the U18 Asia Cup 2026. The team displayed remarkable grit throughout the tournament. This feat reflects the growing strength of women's hockey in India and the immense potential of our players. Wishing the team the very best for their upcoming endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.

Hockey India announces cash prizes

To mark these continental performances, the governing body Hockey India announced financial incentives. Every roster member of the gold-winning men's squad will receive Rs 3 lakh, with Rs 1.5 lakh allocated for each support staff member. For the bronze-winning women's team, individual players will receive Rs 1 lakh, while their support staff members are designated Rs 50,000 each.