Image Source : PTI Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, Ram Chandra Paswan suffered a major heart attack on thursday.

Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Ram Chandra suffered a major heart attack on Thursday. He is a member of Parliament from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Yesterday, Ram Chandra was immediately rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.

According to Director of RML Hospital, Ram Chandra Paswan is in ICU and Dr. Randeep Nath, HOD- Cardiology is observing him.

Dr. Tiwari also informed that his condition is still critical and his angiography and stenting has also been done.

(With inputs from ANI)

