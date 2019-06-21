Video: Media covering Ram Vilas Paswan's Rajya Sabha nomination filing forced out of room as Nitish Kumar objects

Reporters covering Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Ram Vilas Paswan's filing of nomination for Rajya Sabha were forced out of the Returning Officer's room at the Bihar assembly on Friday.

In a video, the reporters can be seen leaning on the security personnel to get coverage of the event.

The media was then forced out of the Returning Officer's room after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar objected to the crowd of reporters leaning on the officer too.

#WATCH Bihar: Reporters covering Union Minister & LJP chief, Ram Vilas Paswan's filing of nomination for Rajya Sabha as an NDA candidate, at Bihar Legislative Assembly, forced out of Returning Officer's room by security personnel after CM objected to them leaning on the officer. pic.twitter.com/DB93lwVdBL — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

The Union Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Minister was submitting his nomination paper for by-election to sole Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, State Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav, State energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and other senior NDA leaders were present on the occasion.