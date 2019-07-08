Monday, July 08, 2019
     
  4. Rajya Sabha passes resolution slapping 200% duty on Pakistani goods

Rajya Sabha passes resolution slapping 200% duty on Pakistani goods

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed a statutory resolution for levying 200 per cent duty on all goods exported from Pakistan.

New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2019 16:52 IST
The Upper House also adopted the move to increase basic custom duty (BCD) on lentils (masur), boric acid and diagnostic and laboratory reagents.

The resolution sought to raise BCD on lentils from 40 per cent to 50 per cent. The duty on boric acid would go up from 17.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent. For diagnostic items, the duty increase is from 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

The two statutory resolutions were moved by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on behalf of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and both adopted by voice vote.

The first resolution sought to approve the February, 2019 notification to insert new tariff item 9806 00 00 under Chapter 98 of the First Schedule of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975 to prescribe 200 per cent customs duty on all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan.

