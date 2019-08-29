PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan are also part of India: Rajnath Singh

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan is also part of India: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Pakistan has no locus standi on Kashmir and they should to keep a check on their home grown terror.

Addressing a DRDO event in Leh, Singh said, “Pakistan has no locus standi on Kashmir. Want to ask Pakistan when had Kashmir belonged to it. Kashmir was always part of India.”

He said that the contested areas of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan were also part of India.

Singh further said that how can India have talks with Pakistan when it keeps trying to destabilise India using terror.

"We want to have good neighbourly relationship with Pakistan but it should first stop exporting terror to India...US defence secretary during my telephonic call told me that abrogation of Article 370 is an internal matter of India," he added.

He said no country is with Pakistan on the current issue and Kashmir has always been with India and will remain so.