  Paschim Express, Garib Rath among long distance trains cancelled due to Mumbai rains; Rajdhani rescheduled

Heavy downpour in Mumbai has severely affected railway traffic. Train traffic on many suburban sections has come to a standstill. In addition to this, several premier long distance express trains like Rajdhani express, Paschim express have either been rescheduled or cancelled altogether.

New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 17:10 IST
There is heavy water-logging on tracks of Vasai and Virar. This is the route Mumbai Rajdhani Express takes. Normally, Rajdhani train is not delayed or cancelled. But the railway authorities have been compelled to delay departure of the premier express train.

Heavy rains have resulted in water logging at many places on Central, Western, Harbour and Trans-Harbour railway lines. Stations in low-lying areas are flooded. Railway tracks at Sion and Kurla are underwater. The situation is worse in Virar and Vasai.

Central Railways has already announced that no trains are running between Thane and CSMT on the main line. 

On harbour line, train traffic between CSMT and Wadala has been halted.

(More to follow)

Click Here to check out LIVE updates on Mumbai rains

