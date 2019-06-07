Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
Punjab: Two-year-old falls into 150-foot-deep borewell, rescue operation underway

A two-year-old boy fell into an over 150-foot-deep borewell in a field near his house in Punjab's Sangrur district Thursday, officials said.

Chandigarh Updated on: June 07, 2019 7:42 IST
A two-year-old boy fell into an over 150-foot-deep borewell in a field near his house in Punjab's Sangrur district Thursday, officials said.​ Fatehvir Singh fell into the unused borewell while he was playing near his house at around 4 pm, district administration officials said.

The borewell was covered with a cloth and the boy accidentally stepped on it while playing. His mother tried to rescue him, but failed, they said.

A National Disaster Response Force team has launched an operation to rescue the child, the officials said.

Oxygen is being supplied to the child who appears to be stuck 125-foot-deep into the borewell, they said.

JCB machines and tractors have also been pressed into service for digging and to bring out Fatehvir safely, they added.

Lighting arrangements were made by villagers as the rescue operation continued late in the evening.

