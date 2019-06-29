Pune rains: 15 dead as compound wall collapses post heavy rains, rescue underway

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Pune compound wall collapse

Seventeen people were killed as a compound wall of a residential complex collapsed in early hours of Saturday. Fire Brigade and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is engaged in the rescue effort. The death toll is feared to rise. It is reported that the rescuers have been able to save three persons from under the debris.

The mishap took place in Bada Talab Masjid locality in Kondhwa in Pune. The area received heavy rains on Friday.

Most of the victims were from Bihar and West Bengal. The construction company is on the radar of the authorities.

The wall collapsed on shanties erected for laborers working at a construction site nearby. Three of the injured have been shifted to a hospital nearby.

Pune Commissioner of Police K Venkatesham said that the police are investigating the incident and action will be taken against those who are found responsible for the wall collapse.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited...