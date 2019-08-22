Image Source : PTI Private security guard wields stick to control crowd at Delhi metro station; DMRC, CISF say will probe

Delhi Metro and CISF on Thursday said they will look into a video which showed a man wielding a baton and threatening commuters to maintain decorum during rush hours.

The incident happened at the Noida Sector 62 metro station on Blue Line during peak hours. A Twitter user tagged the official handle of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and said, "Dear @OfficialDMRCMay I know whether this person is authorised to beat passenger like this? And if passengers are not cooperating then there are other ways to tackle it. I don't think this is the very right and only way."

Dear @OfficialDMRC

May I know whether this person is authorised to beat passenger like this?

And if passengers are not cooperating then there are other ways to tackle it. I don't think this is the very right and only way



Regards pic.twitter.com/hDki9dEjUF — Hardik Jain (@hardy3007) August 22, 2019

Hardik, we've forwarded your concern to CISF/DMRC Unit for needful action. Further, you may also share your concern at Co2dmrc@gmail.com or contact @CISFHQrs at 655155. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 22, 2019

In reply to his tweet, the DMRC said, "We've forwarded your concern to CISF/DMRC Unit for needful action. Further, you may also share your concern at Co2dmrc@gmail.com or contact @CISFHQrs at 655155."

The Central Industrial Security Force, through its official Twitter handle, said the man seen with a stick in the video is a private security guard. They said the force personnel could be "seen facilitating and handling a crowd with sensitivity" in other videos of the same time of that station, despite massive crowd build-up and sloganeering by the crowd.

The DMRC said it will take up the matter with CISF to ensure such incidents are not repeated. "DMRC does not condone the use of such methods for controlling the crowd at the stations as seen in the video. We will be taking up the issue with CISF to avoid similar actions in the future. We request the cooperation of the public in maintaining decorum in the metro," the DMRC posted on Twitter.

DMRC does not condone the use of such methods for controlling crowd at the stations as seen in the video. We will be taking up the issue with CISF to avoid similar actions in the future.



We request cooperation of the public in maintaining decorum in the metro. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 22, 2019

ALSO READ | Delhi government nominates four representatives for DMRC board