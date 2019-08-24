I feel fortunate to be first Indian Prime Minister to visit Bahrain: PM Narendra Modi

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI PM Narendra Modi during his address to the Indian community in Bahrain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Bahrain on Saturday night. He is on the third leg of his three-nation tour of France, UAE and Bahrain. In his speech, he extended wishes of Krishna Janmashtami to the Indian diaspora. PM Modi arrived in Bahrain on Saturday.

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday. The sad news came on the day PM Modi arrived in Bahrain. The prime minister expressed his grief during his speech.

"I can't imagine that I am so far here while my friend has gone away. Some days ago, we lost our former Defence Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my friend Arun went away," he said during his speech.

During his speech, he said that he will be visiting 200-year-old Srinathji temple when its renovation is due to officially start on Sunday.

India and Bahrain on Saturday agreed to collaborate in the areas of space technology, solar energy and culture exchange as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held comprehensive talks with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa to give a major boost to the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The prime minister, on Saturday, held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

