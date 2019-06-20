Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
PM Modi hosts dinner party for MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted dinner for the Member of Parliament (MPs) today in New Delhi.

New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2019 23:54 IST
Narendra Modi at the dinner party 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted dinner for the Member of Parliament (MPs) today in New Delhi. 

The minister for Parliamentary affairs Prahlad Joshi had extended the invitation to all the member of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. 

The invitation read: The Hon’ble Prime Minister will host a dinner in honour of all the Members of Parliament on Thursday, the 20th June, 2019 at 7:00pm at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi. This will be the first time since the new government was formed on May 31 that the PM will be meeting all the Members of the Parliament.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) did not attend the dinner called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Party leader Misa Bharti cited the deaths of children dying due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district as the reason for not attending the dinner party. 

