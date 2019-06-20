PM Modi hosts dinner party for MPs

Narendra Modi at the dinner party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted dinner for the Member of Parliament (MPs) today in New Delhi.

The minister for Parliamentary affairs Prahlad Joshi had extended the invitation to all the member of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The invitation read: The Hon’ble Prime Minister will host a dinner in honour of all the Members of Parliament on Thursday, the 20th June, 2019 at 7:00pm at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi. This will be the first time since the new government was formed on May 31 that the PM will be meeting all the Members of the Parliament.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) did not attend the dinner called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party leader Misa Bharti cited the deaths of children dying due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district as the reason for not attending the dinner party.

Here are some of the gtlimpses from the dinner party :

Wonderful evening with MP colleagues over dinner.



Cutting across party lines, we had great conversations through the programme. pic.twitter.com/dXPoxgMQlK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2019

Here are some more photos from the gathering of MPs. pic.twitter.com/udcPWpnNAK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2019

