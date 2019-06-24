99.99 per cent of party functionaries, representatives honest: Trinamool Congress

Image Source : PTI Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee

Facing the heat on the cut-money issue, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday accused the media of resorting to 'misreport, misquote and misrepresent statements" made by its chairperson Mamata Banerjee and quoted her as saying that some leaders who have joined from other parties are "sullying' its reputation by "indulging in corruption" and "unfair practices".

Referring to the media reports about the recently held interaction between Banerjee and the party's elected representatives, the Trinamool said in a statement that she advised them to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and ensure that "all funds allocated for public welfare schemes are utilised in the most productive manner possible".

"The chairperson emphasised that 99.99 per cent of Trinamool functionaries and elected representatives are honest... some from different political parties are sullying the name of the party by indulging in corruption and unfair practices.

"They will be dealt with severely, Banerjee had warned, according to the statement.

"A very few members from panchayats and municipalities have joined the BJP because of their ulterior motives and selfish vested interests. They have done this with the hope that their misdeeds and crimes will be washed away."

The statement, however, said these people are mistaken and iterated: "If there has been wrong doing on anyone's part, they will have to face the consequences, even though they may have the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Questioning the role of the media, the statement said no one is asking the BJP about the "source of its huge funds... who brokered the deals, and how and when the money was raised".

"Many pliant media houses, beholden to the ruling party at the centre, have not raised questions on these issues.

"Yet they are quick to misreport, misquote and misrepresent statement purportedly made by the chairperson of a political party, whose credentials are impeccable," it added.