Image Source : PTI Pakistani boy's parents appeal to sent his body home

The parents of a seven-year-old Pakistani boy whose body was recovered from a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district have appealed to the authorities to send his body home.

The boy, who hailed from Gilgit in Pakistan, was pulled out on Tuesday from the Kishenganga river in Gurez town, police sources said.

His parents posted an appeal on the social media requesting authorities to return his body.

Kishenganga river is called Neelam river in Pakistan.

