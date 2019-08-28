Pakistan's BAT attack foiled, 2 SSG commandos killed by Indian Army in J&K's Gurez

The Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector. The Indian Army killed 2 SSG (Special Services Group) Commandos while two others were seriously injured, according to Army sources.

According to news agency ANI, the Pakistan Army has deployed more than 100 SSG Commandos along the Line of Control. The Indian Army is closely monitoring the activities of these commandos who are seen closely working with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terrorist groups. The report said that Indian agencies have also seen the deployment of Pakistani commandos near the Sir Creek area in the Pakistani territory.

Intelligence inputs had recently suggested that JeM has deployed a team of around 12 Afghan jihadis in the Leepa Valley.

Earlier on Tuesday, a terrorist was arrested after he opened fire at a check post in Baramulla district in north Kashmir. The terrorist opened fire at a joint check post of the army and the police near Delina village at around 10.15 pm on Monday. He was overpowered and later arrested. An AK 47 Rifle and a pistol were recovered from his possession.